Watch Martellus Bennett ‘Scare The Crap Out Of’ Tom Brady At Press Conference

The New England Patriots are gearing up for their seventh Super Bowl in the last 15 years, and they certainly look and sound like a team that’s been there before.

The Patriots have been undoubtedly loose in the week leading up to their showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, but that also includes a Super Bowl rookie, tight end Martellus Bennett. Obviously, Bennet’s reputation precedes him, as he’s known as someone who doesn’t take life too seriously and isn’t afraid to speak his mind.

He’s also unafraid to pull a prank, even on the great Tom Brady. During Brady’s news conference Thursday in Houston, Bennett walked behind the podium where Brady spoke with reporters. Bennett let out a loud “Hi Tom!” at Brady, which apparently “scared the crap out of” Brady.

Check it out below.