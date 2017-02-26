Watch Nationals’ Bryce Harper Hit Massive Home Run In Spring Training Debut

Share this:

Bryce Harper already looks ready for Opening Day.

The Washington Nationals star outfielder had a subpar 2016 season but he made his spring training debut with a bang Saturday.

Harper was facing New York Mets left-hander Sean Gilmartin in the second inning and he put a hurt on the first pitch he saw, blasting it well over the right-center field wall.

Take a look at the tape-measure blast below.

Harper, the 2015 National League MVP, saw his numbers dip last season as he hit .243 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs, a far cry from his MVP numbers the year before.

The four-time All-Star hit just .226 off lefties in 2016, so opening the spring with a first-pitch homer off a left-hander is certainly a positive sign.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images