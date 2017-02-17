Watch Red Sox Ownership’s Spring Training Press Conference (Live Stream)

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox look a little different than when we last saw them, but expectations are just as high — or even higher — entering the 2017 season.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner saw his baseball operations department get busy this winter, with the biggest move being the acquisition of Chris Sale from the Chicago White Sox. But that wasn’t the only change, as the Red Sox entering their first spring training without David Ortiz since 2002.

Henry will meet with the media to discuss all the changes and look ahead to the coming season Friday at spring training. You can watch his press conference above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images