Watch Rob Gronkowski Almost Drop Lombardi Trophies During Patriots Rally

Rob Gronkowski has some of the best hands in the NFL until you try to hand him four Lombardi Trophies.
The tight end tried to hold all five Patriots Lombardi Trophies during a Super Bowl LI victory rally in Providence on Tuesday and nearly fumbled (that’s a football joke) four of them.
Considering how much it appeared Gronkowski had to drink at the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI parade through the streets of Boston prior to this rally, like, maybe you shouldn’t hand the guy five heavy, priceless metal shiny objects.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP