Watch Rob Gronkowski Almost Drop Lombardi Trophies During Patriots Rally

Share this:

Tweet







Rob Gronkowski has some of the best hands in the NFL until you try to hand him four Lombardi Trophies.

The tight end tried to hold all five Patriots Lombardi Trophies during a Super Bowl LI victory rally in Providence on Tuesday and nearly fumbled (that’s a football joke) four of them.

Rob Gronkowski nearly drops on of the Lombardi Trophies at the celebration at the Dunk. @projo @ProjoPhoto pic.twitter.com/2PZZwFQTL0 — Glenn Osmundson (@GlennOsmundson) February 7, 2017

Considering how much it appeared Gronkowski had to drink at the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI parade through the streets of Boston prior to this rally, like, maybe you shouldn’t hand the guy five heavy, priceless metal shiny objects.

Rob Gronkowski loses shirt, lives it up during victory parade https://t.co/NgF8qDbTYD pic.twitter.com/TyPWDEYNOr — Patrick (@cahulaan) February 7, 2017

People Threw Beers to Rob Gronkowski During the Pats' Victory Parade, Which He Then Chugged https://t.co/pDiUCcLatP (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/E5kB1WC76e — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 7, 2017

Rob Gronkowski says he partied at parade because fans asked for it https://t.co/ME7rdgx3Lq pic.twitter.com/i8VdavEP71 — SportinglyCorrect (@EEUU_Sports) February 7, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images