Watch Roger Goodell Give Tom Brady Super Bowl MVP Trophy (Live Stream)

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl MVP award for the fourth time Sunday night after he led the New England Patriots to a thrilling 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Patriots quarterback will receive the Super Bowl MVP trophy from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday morning, and given the history between these two guys, you won’t want to miss this ceremony.

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl MVP ceremony online.

When: Monday, Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Live Stream: NFL.com

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images