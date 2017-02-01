Watch Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl Press Conference Online (Live Stream)

Share this:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will provide a state of the NFL address Wednesday afternoon, and there figure to be plenty of questions.

Whether Goodell actually has to answer those questions, however, will be another story.

Goodell’s annual press conference during Super Bowl week is becoming must-see TV for plenty of fans, especially those residing in New England. This year is no exception, given Goodell’s reluctance to visit Foxboro in wake of the Deflategate ordeal, which centered largely around the four-game suspension for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. With the Patriots in town to play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, there’s a decent chance those topics come up Wednesday afternoon.

The NFL does a good job of sheltering Goodell in these scenarios, and we’ll have to wait and see whether that continues Wednesday.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch below.

