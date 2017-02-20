Watch The Moment DeMarcus Cousins Seemingly Learns About Trade To Pelicans

Share this:

DeMarcus Cousins is saying the right things about his new home.

The Sacramento Kings reportedly agreed to trade Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday in a stunning blockbuster. Cousins, who was in New Orleans for the NBA All-Star Game when the news broke, seemingly learned about the trade right before speaking with reporters in the Big Easy following the Western Conference’s 192-182 win over the Eastern Conference.

In other words, the world got to see Cousins’ initial reaction to being traded to New Orleans — or so we think — and it didn’t take long for the 26-year-old big man to start warming up to his new fan base.

Check out Boogie’s reaction in the video below.

DeMarcus Cousins reaction as soon as he found out he had been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. #DeMarcusCousins #NewOrleans #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/SDKuE2ZEAY — Manny Vieites (@manny_vieites) February 20, 2017

The reported trade comes at a convenient time for Cousins, as the three-time All-Star now won’t even need to travel for his next game. The Pelicans host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center in their first game of the second half.

