Watching See-Through Engine Fire In Slo-Mo Is Nothing Short Of Awesome

If you’re anything like us here at NESN Fuel, you love engines. regardless of the number of strokes and cylinders or the types vehicles they’re powering, engines are awesome.

And now, thanks to a video posted on SmarterEveryDay’s YouTube channel, you can watch the firing process inside of a see-through engine. Destin from SmarterEveryDay visited the guys from 805RoadKing, who love to mix-and-match old Briggs & Stratton engines. The video focuses on a four-stroke engine that’s been refitted with an acrylic head for your viewing pleasure. The results are both fascinating and entertaining, and could teach you some things you don’t know.

It’s one thing to Google the four-stroke process and read about the particulars, it’s another thing entirely to watch it happen like this.

With that said, as cool as the see-through engine is, we think the star of the show is the four-stroke “Frankenstein” engine that’s built from parts of four different one-stroke engines.