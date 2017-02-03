WBC Lightweight Champion Mikey Garcia Sees A Jump To 140-Pounds In His Future

Share this:

HOUSTON — Mikey Garcia is enjoying life as the WBC Lightweight champion.

Garcia claimed the title, the third world championship of his career, on Jan. 28 via a devastating knockout to Dejan Zlaticanin.

The champ caught up with NESN’s Rachel Holt on Thursday at Super Bowl LI’s Radio Row to talk about the championship bout and what’s next for his future in the ring. While Garcia does not have anything officially lined up, he’s looking at a potential May or June return. Unifying titles in the 135-pound weight class is at the top of Garcia’s to-do list, but he also says he’s looking into making a jump to 140 pounds.

For now, Garcia is enjoying the fame and spoils that came with being a world champion, which he’s experienced quite a bit of at Super Bowl week in Houston.

Oh, and for what it’s worth, he has the Patriots beating the Falcons on Feb. 5.

To hear from Garcia, check out the video above.