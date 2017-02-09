What Tom Brady Told Patriots’ Offense Before Super Bowl LI Game-Tying Drive

Share this:

NFL Films mic’d up segments from Super Bowls are so great.

Showtime’s “Inside The NFL: Super Bowl LI” aired Tuesday night, and NFL Network’s “SoundFX” was shown on Wednesday night. In “SoundFX”, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is shown addressing his offense before their fourth-quarter 91-yard game-tying drive against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

“C’mon boys. Let’s go now. You gotta lock in, now. Laser focus,” was his message.

The Patriots tied the Falcons 28-28 after being down 28-3 midway through the third quarter. The Patriots won 34-28 after winning the overtime coin toss and marching down the field.

NBCSN’s “Turning Point”, with more mic’d up footage, airs early Thursday morning at 1:30 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images