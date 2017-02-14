When Will Tom Brady’s Playing Career End? Cris Carter Weighs In On Debate

Share this:

Tweet







One day, the avocado ice cream pumping through Tom Brady’s veins won’t be enough to keep him playing at an elite level in the NFL.

The hot take machine thought it would be in 2014, especially after his infamous performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. But he proved everyone wrong and has won two Super Bowls since that ugly night at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, personally, I wouldn’t touch the “when will TB12 retire” debate with a 10-foot pole, but people still are trying, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

Carter, while appearing on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday, weighed in on the debate, and he has a pretty specific timeline for the New England Patriots quarterback.

“Father Time. Father Time is undefeated,” Carter said, as transcribed by FOXSports.com. Now Brady’s holding him off — modern-day medicine, technology, all those things. But eventually Father Time is going to win. I believe five years is a little too far.

“I believe he has two great years left in him. Now if he decides to play after that … he’s in that realm of players that regardless if they’re past their prime, we don’t mind watching. So I wouldn’t be surprised if he played four years, but I’ll give him two years at playing great.

“Sometimes, as an athlete… you realize there’s some things you can’t do that you used to be able to do, but sometimes as an athlete, you wake up in the morning — and I played until I was 37, I played 16 years in the NFL – you wake up and realize ‘you know something? I’m getting ready to start doing something else.'”

You can hear more from Carter’s debate with FOX Sports’ Nick Wright in the videos below.

.@getnickwright: At age 39, Michael Jordan didn't miss a game. Tom Brady is in that group of all-timer, he will stop when he wants to stop. pic.twitter.com/6oTRbeP73Q — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 14, 2017

"Father Time is undefeated, now [Tom Brady] is holding him off… I wouldn't be surprised if he played 4 years." — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/mxEZ6cB41N — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images