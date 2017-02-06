Why Martellus Bennett Will Skip Patriots’ White House Visit Is Obvious (To His Twitter Followers)

Share this:

Martellus Bennett is a Super Bowl-winning tight end, but his political beliefs will temporarily transform him into a passer.

That is, he’ll pass on the New England Patriots’ visit to the White House in 2017 because he’s not a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump. Bennett confirmed his decision to reporters Sunday in the aftermath of the Patriots’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, according to the Dallas Morning News’ Brandon George.

Patriots TE Martellus Bennett said he will not go to the White House to honor Super Bowl win. Not worried about what his owner thinks. — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Super Bowl champions traditionally visit the White House, and the Patriots will be the first pro football team Trump will host as president. Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft counts Trump among his friends. Head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady also are friendly with Trump.

But Bennett won’t go, as he first revealed last Monday at his Super Bowl media session.

“I don’t support the guy that’s in the house,” Bennett said at the time, according to NJ.com’s Matt Lombardo.

When reporters asked him after the Super Bowl why he’d pass up a chance to visit the White House, he pointed them to his social media activity for elaboration.

“It is what it is,” Bennett said, per The Washington Post’s Des Bieler and Cindy Boren. “People know how I feel about it. Just follow me on Twitter.”

Bennett supported Democrat Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race, and many of his statements criticize policies on which Trump campaigned and now has tried to implement.

I'm with her. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) November 8, 2016

America was built on inclusiveness not exclusiveness. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 30, 2017

Surprised the president dude didn't ban celebrating Chinese New Year in America!! — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 29, 2017

But Bennett isn’t worried his views will affect his standing with the Patriots.

Bennett on political views differing: "You just don't bring that to work. We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are." — Brandon George (@DMN_George) February 6, 2017

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images