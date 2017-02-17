Williams Is First F1 Team To Reveal Photos Of 2017 Car, They Look Promising

Share this:

Formula One fans have been promised this year’s new technical regulations will bring about wider, more-aggressive cars that generate more downforce and are four to five seconds quicker per lap. While the improvement in lap time is yet to be seen, it’s now clear F1’s rule-makers delivered on their other promises.

Williams Martini Racing became the first team to give us a look at their 2017 challenger Friday, revealing two photos of the FW40, which will be piloted by Felipe Massa and rookie Lance Stroll. Even though this is the team’s 39th car, it opted to skip the FW39 name to commemorate its 40th anniversary.

Our 2017 challenger – the Williams Mercedes #FW40 – will be officially launched on February 25th #WeAreRacing #Williams40 pic.twitter.com/mL7ykPvZYG — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) February 17, 2017

Although Manor F1 revealed pictures of the wind tunnel model of its car after the team closed its doors, the images Williams released give us our clearest idea so far of what the sport will look like in 2017.

Because the FW40 features the same two-tone livery as Williams’ last two racers, including the Martini stripes down the middle, it’s easier to see the changes in this year’s aerodymaic packages. You clearly can spot lots of new elements, such as the small winglets on the safety cell ahead of the mirrors, that will contribute to the higher levels of downforce.

The head-on shot also highlights the lowered rear wing, and angular front wing, which give the car that racy look the teams were hoping for. Additionally, comparing the FW40 to Manor’s 60-percent scale model, we noticed the 2017 regulations again will allow teams to adopt various nose cone designs.

Williams, like many teams, will officially launch its new car Feb. 25, ahead of the first preseason test.