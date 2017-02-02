Willie McGinest Praises Tom Brady’s Ability To Block Out Distractions

Share this:

HOUSTON — Willie McGinest has seen Tom Brady and Bill Belichick operate up close, so he knows exactly what the New England Patriots quarterback and head coach are dealing with this week as they prepare for their Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.

McGinest will be a busy man this week, too, as he serves as an NFL analyst, but there was a time when the former Patriots linebacker was in the trenches with Brady and Belichick, and the three-time Super Bowl champion can’t help but be impressed by how the tandem deals with the distractions that come with playing on football’s biggest stage.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with McGinest on Wednesday on Radio Row to discuss the Patriots’ ongoing preparation and Sunday’s showdown. Check out what he had to say in the video above.