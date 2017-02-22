With Greg Biffle Retired, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Assumes New Role At RFR

Share this:

Following the retirement of Greg Biffle, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has embraced a leadership role for Roush Fenway Racing.

While Stenhouse’s new position does put more work on his plate, he believes his past experiences have prepared him for the role. Although he did admit he will miss Biffle’s presence around RFR, Stenhouse says he’s looking forward to the opportunity to improve the team as a whole.

Stenhouse discussed his new role and much more Wednesday when he spoke with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava.

We’ll have to wait and see how the new-looking Roush Fenway Racing team fairs at Sunday’s Daytona 500.

