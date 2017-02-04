NBA

Wizards Troll Lakers’ Nick Young With Iggy Azalea Music After Missed Shot

by on Fri, Feb 3, 2017 at 8:39PM
416

Nick Young is one of the more entertaining players in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard, commonly referred to as “Swaggy P,” is known for his on-court flair and social media hilarity. He’s also known for being the ex-boyfriend of rap star Iggy Azalea.

Young’s past relationship was certainly not lost on the Washington Wizards, who decided to troll him in a hilarious way. After Young misfired from beyond the arc, the Wizards DJ conveniently played Azalea’s smash hit, “Fancy.”

You can check out the moment below.

Ouch.

Young missed that shot, but he’s been quite successful from deep this season. So much so that he was selected to participate in the 3-point contest on Feb. 18.

h/t BustedCoverage
Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN