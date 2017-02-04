Wizards Troll Lakers’ Nick Young With Iggy Azalea Music After Missed Shot

Share this:

Nick Young is one of the more entertaining players in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard, commonly referred to as “Swaggy P,” is known for his on-court flair and social media hilarity. He’s also known for being the ex-boyfriend of rap star Iggy Azalea.

Young’s past relationship was certainly not lost on the Washington Wizards, who decided to troll him in a hilarious way. After Young misfired from beyond the arc, the Wizards DJ conveniently played Azalea’s smash hit, “Fancy.”

You can check out the moment below.

Nick Young misses three. Iggy Azalea song plays. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fIrfyYdBQE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2017

Ouch.

Young missed that shot, but he’s been quite successful from deep this season. So much so that he was selected to participate in the 3-point contest on Feb. 18.

