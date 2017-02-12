Yair Rodriguez Makes Fashion Statement With Fancy Shoes At UFC 208

Share this:

Tweet







NEW YORK — You can do anything, but lay off Yair Rodriguez’s blue suede shoes.

Some might not buy El Pantera’s claim that he can beat Conor McGregor in the octagon, but they at least have to agree that he’s at Conor’s level when it comes to fashion.

The eighth-ranked UFC featherweight contender attended UFC 208 in Brooklyn wearing a fancy three-piece suit along with some swank blue shoes that could give even Cam Newton a run for his money.

After easily knocking out B.J. Penn last month, Rodriguez is quickly rising in the featherweight division and becoming a recognizable name in MMA. He even attended New York Fashion Week with Michelle Waterson this weekend.

“I don’t know if you guys remember this but I’ve been wearing suits since the beginning of my career,” Rodriguez said. “I just tried to mix it up a little and have a new look. I just try to look good for you guys, for the cameras for the people.”

As far as trekking through snowy New York with thin socks and shoes that look like they can’t really handle the elements, Rodriguez spoke like a true fashion aficionado who cares about the condition of his footwear and said he avoided the snow at all costs.