Yoan Moncada’s Son Already A Bat-Flipping Machine And He’s Not Even 3 Years Old

Yoan Moncada made his Major League Baseball debut at a young age, and it appears his son is headed in that direction, too.

The Chicago White Sox infielder’s son is just 2 1/2 years old, but he’s already displaying some pretty impressive bat flip skills.

A video posted to Instagram on Thursday night showed little Robinson Moncada schooling all the other kids on the tee-ball field.

His baserunning could use some work, though.

Making my baseball debut at 2 1/2 years old ⚾️ @joeybats19 got nothing on me! #smallerballer #redsox #2 #moncadita @ymoncada19 @whitesox A post shared by Robinson Moncada ⚾️ (@robinsonmoncada24) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

Moncada is MLB’s No. 2 prospect, right behind former Boston Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi. We’re sure the younger Moncada will join them at the top of that list any day now.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images