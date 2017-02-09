Young Falcons Fan Documents Her Dad’s Heartbreak Watching Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Super Bowl LI was a game New England Patriots fans and Atlanta Falcons fans never will forget.

For different reasons, of course.

For Patriots fans, depression turned to jubilation as Tom Brady and Co. pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. For Falcons fans, it was just the opposite.

So, what was it like rooting for Atlanta in Super Bowl LI? We now have our answer thanks to a young Falcons fan, who had the brilliant idea to write down her father’s reactions throughout the game.

She started at halftime, with the goal of tracking her dad’s happiness. But things took quite the unfortunate turn.

Here are the daughter’s notes, in full:

8:10 halftime Falcons 21 Patriots 3

8:15 Lady Gaga comes in

Football starts again at 8:40

Dad screams 8:49

Dad screams 8:51

Dad screams again 8:51

Dad screams 8:53

Dad laughs 8:52

Dad screams and startles me 8:54

Dad jumps 8:55

Weird commercial 8:56

Dad fights with dog 9:21

Dad does his evil laugh 9:23

Dad screams 9:29

Dad is the happiest person 9:49

Overtime 10:20

Dad cries 10:30

Atlanta’s loss was especially cruel for this young fan’s dad, who went from doing his “evil laugh” and being the “happiest person” to crying in disbelief over a span of 60 minutes.

Despite the heartbreak, father and daughter were able to pull it together for a nice picture with their now-famous note.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Seals/USA TODAY Sports Images