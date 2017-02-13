Boston Bruins

Zdeno Chara Dangles Around Canadiens, Beats Carey Price For Bruins Goal

by on Sun, Feb 12, 2017 at 9:05PM
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara isn’t known for his dekes and smooth moves around the net, but he does have the ability to surprise and score some sweet goals.

Boston’s captain did just that Sunday night when he danced around a Canadiens player and beat goaltender Carey Price up high for a shorthanded goal to give the B’s a 2-0 second-period lead.

The TD Garden crowd went crazy after the goal.

Chara was full of emotion after the goal, as evidenced by the celebration. It was his fifth tally of the season.

