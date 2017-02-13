Zdeno Chara Dangles Around Canadiens, Beats Carey Price For Bruins Goal

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara isn’t known for his dekes and smooth moves around the net, but he does have the ability to surprise and score some sweet goals.

Boston’s captain did just that Sunday night when he danced around a Canadiens player and beat goaltender Carey Price up high for a shorthanded goal to give the B’s a 2-0 second-period lead.

The TD Garden crowd went crazy after the goal.

BIG MAN DANGLES pic.twitter.com/8eHRvGFeve — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 13, 2017

Chara was full of emotion after the goal, as evidenced by the celebration. It was his fifth tally of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images