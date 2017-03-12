2017 IndyCar St. Petersburg Live Stream: Watch Firestone Grand Prix Online

Share this:

After a long offseason, the Verizon IndyCar Series finally is back.

The 2017 season kicks off Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla., for the Firestone Grand Prix, as Team Penske driver Simon Pagenaud will begin his quest to repeat as series champion.

Pagenaud will face stiff competition from plenty of drivers, particularly Juan Pablo Montoya, who’s opened the last two seasons with victories at St. Petersburg.

Here’s how to watch the Firestone Grand Prix online.

When: Sunday, March 12, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images