2017 NASCAR Las Vegas Stream: Watch Kobalt 400 Race Online

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will get a second Cup race next season, but first it must take care of its only race in 2017.

Sunday’s Kobalt 400 marks the third race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as well as a return to LMS for defending Kobalt 400 winner Brad Keselowski, who also won last Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Keselowski will face stiff challenges from Jimmie Johnson, a four-time Kobalt 400 winner, as well as from Matt Kenseth, who’s visited victory in Las Vegas three times.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Kobalt 400 online.

When: Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

