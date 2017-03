2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket Reveal Live: March Madness Seeds, Matchups

Share this:

March Madness is finally here.

After a long regular season of college basketball, 64 teams earned the right to compete for the NCAA championship.

Here is a rundown of each team from each region.

EAST REGION

No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount Saint Mary’s/New Orleans

No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington

No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

No. 6 Southern Methodist vs. No. 11 Providence/USC

No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central/UC Davis

No. 8 Miami vs. No 9 Michigan State

N. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop

No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State/Wake Forest

No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State

No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota

No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth

No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images