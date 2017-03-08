Aaron Rodgers, Upset About Contract Chatter, Fires Back With ‘Fake News’ Tweet

Share this:

The days leading up to NFL free agency have brought on plenty of rumors and reports.

And apparently Aaron Rodgers is reading them closely.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback caused a minor stir Wednesday, responding to a report that quarterback Mike Glennon could earn a $15 million contract with a brief but telling comment to ESPN Wisconsin radio hosts Jason Wilde and Mark Tauscher.

Aaron Rodgers on if Mike Glennon possibly getting $15M/year in free agency should lead to talks about his own contract: "I think it has to." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 8, 2017

Naturally, Rodgers’ answer led to reports that he’s seeking to restructure his contract with Green Bay, which currently runs through 2019. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio published one of those reports.

Aaron Rodgers, grossly underpaid in light of recent cap increases, finally makes it clear he wants a new deal https://t.co/Az88PgYCeA — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 8, 2017

But apparently that story crossed Rodgers’ radar, and he was NOT happy with its implications.

Actually, I said 4 words. And was referring to comparing contracts between players that play the same position. #fakenews https://t.co/ZI1Okps8IT — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2017

In Florio’s defense, Rodgers’ initial comment does sound like he’s at least open to renegotiating a new deal, and with good reason. He’s one of the best QBs in the game and deserves to be paid as such, especially considering the NFL’s salary cap has increased more than $40 million since Rodgers signed his contract in 2013, as Florio points out.

But Rodgers clearly doesn’t want to talk about all that right now, enough so that he hit PFT with a “#fakenews” hashtag. You’ve been warned, NFL media outlets.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images