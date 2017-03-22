Adidas Selling Pimento-Cheese Themed Golf Shoes For The Masters

Share this:

A tradition unlike any other is just around the corner, and this year Adidas will be selling limited edition golf shoes to commemorate a special aspect of The Masters.

No, they aren’t green-jacket themed.

The sports merchandising company announced that it will be selling Pimento Cheese edition golf shoes starting April 3 in honor of the $1.50 concession stand staple at Augusta National.

The shoes have an all white exterior to mirror the bread of the sandwich with a touch of green on the sole and a pimento-cheese themed sock liner. They will cost $180.

Adidas is selling a Pimento Cheese tribute Boost shoe for Masters week ($180) pic.twitter.com/Nbpd75wFet — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 22, 2017

The Masters begins April 6 so you might want to grab a pair before the tournament tees off.

Because, while Tiger Woods and the signature azaleas might not make an appearance, you can always count on the pimento cheese sandwich showing up on Magnolia Lane.

