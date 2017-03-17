Adriana Lima Moves On From Julian Edelman, Seen With Mets’ Matt Harvey

Share this:

Julian Edelman’s 2017 season will be a little different — off the field, anyway.

The New England Patriots wide receiver has split with supermodel girlfriend Adriana Lima, who was on hand at last season’s AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LI to support her man.

And in case you needed more proof Edelman and Lima are done, The New York Post spotted the supermodel getting intimate on a recent date with New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey.

Yup. It sure looks like Lima has moved on.

Per The Post, Lima and Harvey dined at the upscale River Yacht Club in New York on Wednesday night and appeared very comfortable with each other.

The 27-year-old Mets pitcher is hoping for a bounce-back 2017 campaign after a rough 2016 season plagued by injuries and inconsistencies. It appears Lima already has found a bounce-back date, though.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images