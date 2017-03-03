After Mulling Retirement, Seahawks’ Earl Thomas Commits To Playing In 2017

Share this:

For a moment, it was perceived that Earl Thomas would be walking away from the game of football.

The Seattle Seahawks safety had his 2016 season cut short after breaking his tibia in a Week 13 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Shortly after the injury, Thomas sent out a cryptic tweet informing fans that he was considering retiring from the NFL.

This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 5, 2016

The five-time Pro Bowl selection appears to have put those retirement thoughts in the rear-view mirror, though, as he shared with ESPN’s Ed Werder on Thursday.

#Seahawks Earl Thomas is committed, told me, "I'm coming back to prove I'm the best – I'm coming back to help my team win a championship." — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) March 2, 2017

For the Seahawks, this is obviously terrific news. Thomas has been the backbone of Seattle’s defense since the team drafted him with the 14th overall selection in 2010.

In seven seasons, Thomas has accounted for 554 tackles, 23 interceptions and four first-team All-Pro selections.

