Alex Rodriguez Confirms Rumors Are True, He’s Dating Jennifer Lopez

by on Fri, Mar 31, 2017 at 3:21PM
What you heard about Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez is true.

The former New York Yankees slugger confirmed Friday during his appearance on “The View” that he and Lopez are dating. Rumors say the two have been dating for a few months, and Rodriguez finally made their relationship public.

So, Lopez no longer needs to delete Instagram photos she takes with Rodriguez. The news is out there, and most are happy for them, regardless of whatever nickname Hollywood gives the couple.

