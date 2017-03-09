Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Have Been Dating For Few Months

Share this:

Alex Rodriguez is back in the news, and this time it’s because of his reported love life.

One day after we learned the former New York Yankees third baseman was joining FOX Sports as a full-time Major League Baseball analyst, Emily Smith and Ian Mohr of The New York Post’s Page Six reported Rodriguez and superstar singer Jennifer Lopez are in a relationship.

“They have been seeing each other for a few months, and were together in LA this past weekend,” a source told The Post. “They are really into each other because they have so much in common — from their Latin roots, to their love of New York, and their kids.”

Rodriguez previously had been dating Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki, but Page Six recently reported about their breakup.

