All Charges Against Darrelle Revis Dropped In Pittsburgh Assault Case

Darrelle Revis got good news Wednesday. About his legal situation, anyway.

The free agent cornerback had five charges against him dismissed Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Courthouse, NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala confirmed.

Revis faced four felony charges and one misdemeanor stemming from a February altercation outside a bar in Pittsburgh that involved Revis and five other men. An initial report claimed the former New York Jets cornerback was assaulted by the five men, but Revis later was charged after another report claimed he physically assaulted two of the men.

Per Kinkhabwala, Revis’ childhood friend, Rashawn Bolton, testified in Wednesday’s hearing to insist it was he, not Revis, who assaulted the men.

Darrelle Revis' childhood friend appears before judge, w attorney, and says he pulled accusers off Revis and punched them after they charged — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Darrelle Revis' childhood friend says he is the one whose voice we hear on video of alleged assault/defense. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Revis' friend tells DA: "If you was my friend and you said you was getting jumped, I'd help you." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Rashawn Bolton, Darrelle Revis' high school teammate who testifies he levied the knockout punches, leaves court w/out comment. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Bolton’s attorney insisted his client wasn’t just a “fall guy” for Revis.

Rashawn Bolton's attorney says "unequivocally" no financial incentive for client to speak up, say it was him not Revis who levied punches. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

The 31-year-old cornerback still is jobless as the 2017 season approaches and might have trouble finding a new team after his rough campaign for the Jets in 2016. But at least he won’t have to worry about legal issues anymore.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images