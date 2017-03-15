All Charges Against Darrelle Revis Dropped In Pittsburgh Assault Case

Darrelle Revis got good news Wednesday. About his legal situation, anyway.
The free agent cornerback had five charges against him dismissed Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County Courthouse, NFL Media’s Aditi Kinkhabwala confirmed.
Revis faced four felony charges and one misdemeanor stemming from a February altercation outside a bar in Pittsburgh that involved Revis and five other men. An initial report claimed the former New York Jets cornerback was assaulted by the five men, but Revis later was charged after another report claimed he physically assaulted two of the men.
Per Kinkhabwala, Revis’ childhood friend, Rashawn Bolton, testified in Wednesday’s hearing to insist it was he, not Revis, who assaulted the men.
Bolton’s attorney insisted his client wasn’t just a “fall guy” for Revis.
The 31-year-old cornerback still is jobless as the 2017 season approaches and might have trouble finding a new team after his rough campaign for the Jets in 2016. But at least he won’t have to worry about legal issues anymore.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP