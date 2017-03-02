Alshon Jeffery Wants To Sign With Super Bowl Contender; Bad News For Bears?

Share this:

If you’re into reading tea leaves, they sure appear to show Alshon Jeffery’s time with the Chicago Bears being numbered.

The Bears didn’t apply the franchise tag on the wide receiver, which means he’s set to become a free agent. And if his quote to ESPN staff writer Jeff Dickerson is any indication, the Bears probably don’t fit the mold of the team Jeffery is looking to sign with.

“I don’t have any hard feelings towards the Bears — it’s all love,” Jeffery said, via ESPN.com. “Whatever the next chapter is, I’m ready for it. I’m looking at the teams that obviously need a wide receiver, but also put me in the best situation to win a championship right now. I also want to see what other free agents may be attracted to the same teams I’ll be looking at. That can help that goal.”

The Bears only have made the playoffs once since they lost in Super Bowl XLI to the Indianapolis Colts, and they’ve finished last in the NFC North in each of the past three seasons. Oh, and there’s that pretty big question mark about the quarterback of the future, considering he probably isn’t on their current roster. That’s probably something a wide receiver would be concerned with.

But don’t give up hope yet, Bears fans: According to general manager Ryan Pace, via ESPN.com, Chicago is “interested in re-signing Jeffery when the new league year begins.”

