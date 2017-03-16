Amtrak Train Hits Snowbank; Passengers Nailed With Wall Of Snow

Trains got places to be and people to transport. And nothing, including a snowbank, apparently will get in their way.
Passengers waiting at a station in Rhinecliff, N.Y., found that out the hard way, as a train headed for New York’s Penn Station collided with a snowbank on the track, leaving people nearby covered in snow, WNBC-TV reports. The scene was captured on video, and looks pretty remarkable in slo-mo.
Clearly, this was one of those times where it might have been best to leave your phone in your pocket.
The force of the snow wave knocked some people to the ground, a witness told WNBC-TV.
And although the train appears to be going a little to fast given the conditions, a railroad expert told WNBC-TV that such speeds are necessary in order to clear snow off of the track.
