Amtrak Train Hits Snowbank; Passengers Nailed With Wall Of Snow

Trains got places to be and people to transport. And nothing, including a snowbank, apparently will get in their way.

Passengers waiting at a station in Rhinecliff, N.Y., found that out the hard way, as a train headed for New York’s Penn Station collided with a snowbank on the track, leaving people nearby covered in snow, WNBC-TV reports. The scene was captured on video, and looks pretty remarkable in slo-mo.

Clearly, this was one of those times where it might have been best to leave your phone in your pocket.

The train is here!… #snowblast2017 A post shared by dterminel (@dterminel) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

The force of the snow wave knocked some people to the ground, a witness told WNBC-TV.

And although the train appears to be going a little to fast given the conditions, a railroad expert told WNBC-TV that such speeds are necessary in order to clear snow off of the track.