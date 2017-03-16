Anton Khudobin Registers Big Save To Preserve Bruins’ Lead Vs. Flames

Share this:

The Calgary Flames were the hottest team in the NHL entering Wednesday, but that didn’t faze the Boston Bruins.

The B’s earned an impressive 5-2 road victory over the Flames, ending Calgary’s 10-game winning streak.

Boston recorded its fourth win in the row even without its starting goaltender. Anton Khudobin received the starting nod for the Bruins, and was solid between the pipes, turning away 21 of 23 shot attempts.

Khudobin’s biggest save of the night came at the expense of a former Bruin. Flames defenseman Matt Bartkowski had a clean look on net, but Khudobin swallowed the shot attempt, preserving Boston’s lead.

To see the DCU Save of the Day, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images