Arian Foster Outlines How He Would Fight Wolf In Hilarious Tweet Storm

If Arian Foster ever runs into a wolf, he likes his chances.

No, we aren’t kidding.

The former NFL running back thinks that he would come out victorious in a one-on-one showdown with a wolf, and he went on a tweet storm to explain his belief.

Foster’s logic behind this assertion is that he weighs more, has thumbs and has “studied the wolf.”

A few of Foster’s followers tried to make him see reason, but it was to no avail. While there are too many tweets to post all of them, here are a few of the highlights.

i honestly think i can get a wolf 1 on 1 tho. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

i'm 230, wolfs are what, 180-200 tops? he has no thumbs. if i control his neck he's dunzo. https://t.co/j9vf2knwqI — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

i've studied the wolf. he can't read. i know his weaknesses. plus the thumb thing. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

if he bites me his main weapon is immobilized. then becomes vulnerable. this is why thumbs are so important. — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

THUMB*. i still have a whole other arm (my right one cuz i use non dominant one to shield). i'm just smarter than the wolf. advg: me. https://t.co/5eqoF1uVf1 — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

Foster did, however, admit that he would lose to a tiger if the two ever crossed paths.

that's a tiger. i have no chance. https://t.co/9zEKI3BzRu — Feeno (@ArianFoster) March 5, 2017

We aren’t as confident in his chances, so let’s hope he doesn’t go looking for a wolf anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images