Arian Foster Outlines How He Would Fight Wolf In Hilarious Tweet Storm

If Arian Foster ever runs into a wolf, he likes his chances.
No, we aren’t kidding.
The former NFL running back thinks that he would come out victorious in a one-on-one showdown with a wolf, and he went on a tweet storm to explain his belief.
Foster’s logic behind this assertion is that he weighs more, has thumbs and has “studied the wolf.”
A few of Foster’s followers tried to make him see reason, but it was to no avail. While there are too many tweets to post all of them, here are a few of the highlights.
Foster did, however, admit that he would lose to a tiger if the two ever crossed paths.
We aren’t as confident in his chances, so let’s hope he doesn’t go looking for a wolf anytime soon.
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP