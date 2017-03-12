Arizona Vs. Oregon Live Stream: Watch Pac-12 Tournament Final Online

Share this:

Both No. 7 Arizona and No. 5 Oregon will be dancing in the NCAA Tournament, but their seeds and destinations still are very much up in the air.

The winner of Saturday’s Pac-12 Tournament final between the Wildcats and Ducks probably will end up as the No. 2 seed out West, so there’s plenty on the line at T-Mobile Arena. And if Saturday’s game goes anything like Oregon’s 85-58 home win over Arizona earlier this season, the Ducks might not have to travel far for March Madness.

Here’s how you can watch Arizona vs. Oregon online.

When: Saturday, March 11, at 11 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

