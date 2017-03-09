Aston Martin Racing Stole Ford Performance Crew Member At Geneva Motor Show

Share this:

Tweet







One cool thing about the FIA World Endurance Championship — apart from, you know, the racing — is it gives us the chance to see manufacturers poke fun at one another on Twitter throughout six, 12 and even 24 hour races. Although the season hasn’t started yet, we got that opportunity again Thursday.

Aston Martin Racing and Ford Performance are both in attendance at the Geneva International Motor Show, so Aston decided it would do a little preseason chirping. The British manufacturer tweeted a picture revealing one of Ford’s mechanics had taken a liking to the Ford GT’s class rival, the V8 Vantage GTE.

Hey @FordPerformance, look who we found hanging out with our V8 Vantage GTE at Geneva. Loving these little guys! See you @FIAWEC prologue! 😆 pic.twitter.com/tXnkWh0JoC — Aston Martin Racing (@AMR_Official) March 9, 2017

To be fair, we never said the mechanic was an actual human being. Onlookers must have been pretty confused when AMR’s social media director was playing with a Ford Lego set at the Aston Martin booth.

Unfortunately we’ll have to wait a while for more of this back and forth, as the WEC was forced to postpone the prologue at Autodromo Nazionale Monza because it clashed with a visit from Pope Francis.

Thumbnail photo via FIA World Endurance Championship