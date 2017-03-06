Aston Martin, Red Bull’s Hypercar Shares Name With Tom Cruise Movie

Share this:

Since it was announced, Aston Martin and Red Bull’s hypercar has been referred to only by its project name, AM-RB 001. Now, though, Aston has revealed the slightly catchier name that will adorn the cars it delivers to a select few customers.

Continuing a long-standing tradition of “V” model names — such as Vantage, Virage, Vanquish and Vulcan — Aston Martin announced Monday its Formula One-inspired hypercar will be called the Valkyrie.

For many people, that name might remind them of the 2008 film “Valkyrie,” starring Tom Cruise, but that’s not the reason Aston chose it.

“Aston Martin model names have deep meaning. They need to inspire and excite. To tell a story and enrich a narrative that stretches back some 104-years,” Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman said in a statement. “The Aston Martin Valkyrie is an incredibly special car that demands an equally remarkable name; an uncompromising car that leaves nothing in reserve. The connotations of power and honor, of being chosen by the gods are so evocative, and so pertinent to a car that only a fortunate few will ever experience.”

As touching as it might be for Aston to want it’s customers to feel as though they’re “chosen by the gods” we can’t help but think there was more to the name choice than Reichman let on.

In Norse mythology, a Valkyrie chooses who lives and who dies on the battle field. Considering Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer claimed it will be able to lap Silverstone Circuit faster than an LMP1 race car, that sounds like a message to other manufacturers — especially Mercedes-AMG — that Aston and Red Bull can, and will, make the Valkyrie faster than any car they choose.

In addition to a statement, Aston Martin also released an announcement video to YouTube that gives us our best look yet at the witchcraft Newey is using underneath the Valkyrie’s chassis.

Thumbnail photo via Aston Martin