Atletico Madrid Vs. Bayer Leverkusen Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Atletico Madrid bring a 4-2 lead on aggregate to the Estadio Vicente Calderón on Wednesday for their UEFA Champions Round of 16 second leg matchup with Bayer Leverkusen.

Madrid is aiming to become the third Spanish team to qualify for the quarterfinal round. Barcelona and Real Madrid already have punched their ticket.

Here’s how to watch Atletico Madrid-Bayer Leverkusen.

When: Tuesday, March 15 at 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

