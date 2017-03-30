Aubrey Huff Admits Winning 2010 World Series While On Adderall Left Him ‘Empty’

Share this:

Tweet







When it comes to drugs in baseball, most of the talk has centered around steroids. But Aderall was the choice of drug for Aubrey Huff, and it had a devastating impact on him.

The former Major League Baseball player recently opened up about his use of drugs, including amphetamines, in his autobiography, “Baseball Junkie.” And he went on the “Baseball Tonight Podcast with Buster Olney” on Wednesday to further talk about his battles with addiction.

“I think at the end of the 2010 World — we win the World Series in 2010 (with the San Francisco Giants), I was seventh in the league in MVP voting, leader in the clubhouse, offensively I carried the team,” he told Olney. “You know, I was having a great year, one of the best years I’ve ever had obviously with winning the World Series. The next morning I woke up next to my wife after we won the World Series, and I looked her dead in the eye and I go, ‘Huh. Now what?’ It was a feeling — I was coming down from my Adderall — it was a feeling of worthlessness and emptiness because I worked my whole life to win a World Series, but I felt so empty inside and so ashamed.

“So I went through that whole 2010 playing under the influence. … I think in a lot of ways, Adderall is more potent than any steroid you can take because, as you know, baseball is a game of mental toughness, and Adderall gets into your head and makes you feel invincible.”

He also went into more details about Adderall, his alcohol use and even an extremely low moment in 2014 when he held a .357 Magnum to his head. Regardless of how you feel about Huff, who’s become quite the polarizing figure with his tweets, the podcast certainly is worth a listen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images