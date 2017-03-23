Austin Rivers Doesn’t Blame LeBron James For Responding To LaVar Ball

Share this:

Tweet







LaVar Ball hasn’t been making too many friends in the NBA.

The father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball and his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo has put himself in the headlines with all the outrageous things he says, but he recently caught the ire of LeBron James for saying the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s kids will struggle in basketball because of their famous father. Los Angeles Clippers point guard Austin Rivers, whose dad is Clippers coach Doc Rivers, said James’ kids likely will get grief for their relation to him, but that doesn’t mean it’ll affect them.

“I’ve been getting that since I was 6 years old just for being the son of Doc,” Rivers told TMZ recently. “I’ve been getting s— since I was a kid, and it’s never fazed me. I’m here now and I’m only getting started.”

Rivers said he probably would have ignored Ball’s comments, but he doesn’t blame James for clapping back.

“He felt a certain way about him responding to his kids, so he said what he had to say,” Rivers said. “Obviously, LeBron’s one of the best players to ever play the game, and whatever he feels like he wants to do, he’s going to do. I respect that he’s taking care of his family and his kids, so I can’t blame him.”

Thumbnail photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images