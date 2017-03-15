Barack Obama Keeps NCAA Tournament Tradition Alive, Releases Bracket

Share this:

Tweet







Barack Obama’s presidency has ended, but “Barackotology” hasn’t.

It’s no secret that the former president is a huge basketball fan, especially when it comes to his Chicago Bulls. So, once the NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed during his years in the Oval Office, Obama would go on ESPN and fill out a bracket for March Madness.

President Donald Trump decided not to keep the tradition alive, but Obama filled the void left for college basketball fans by filling out his first post-presidency bracket.

Take a look.

Duke vs. North Carolina? Doesn’t get much better than that.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images