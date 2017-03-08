Barcelona Vs. PSG Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

Share this:

Barcelona has set out to complete mission impossible against Paris Saint-Germain.

The teams will meet Wednesday at Nou Camp in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series. PSG leads Barcelona 4-0 thanks to its resounding Feb. 14 victory.

Barcelona has reached the Champions League quarterfinals for record nine consecutive seasons. Lionel Messi and Co. must do the unprecidented in order to extend its streak to 10.

4 – No club has progressed in a #UCL knockout tie after losing the first leg by 4+ goals. Hope. pic.twitter.com/bXX8W7jFDb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 8, 2017

Here’s how to watch Barcelona vs. PSG online.

When: March 8, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LaLiga