Barcelona’s Neymar Destroys PSG On Instagram After Epic Champions League Comeback Win

Neymar is making sure Adrien Rabiot pays a heavy price for speaking too soon.

The Brazilian superstar used Instagram on Wednesday to mock his French opponent following the FC Barcleona’s unforgettable comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Rabiot shared this photo on Feb. 14 after PSG defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the series. He’s in the foreground with his fingers representing PSG’s seemingly insurmountable lead, and his PSG teammate Layvin Kurzawa is in the background bidding Barcelona a peaceful goodbye from the competition.

Barcelona beat PSG 6-1 in the second leg. Afterward, Neymar spiced up Rabiot’s shot with some basic math. Here’s a screen shot from his Snapchat account.

Neymar got some brutal revenge on Rabiot's photo from the first-leg after last night's game… 😂 pic.twitter.com/CH3NvfZyyk — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) March 9, 2017

As is the case in life, he who laughs last on social media undoubtedly laughs best. You can count on it.

