Barcelona’s Neymar Destroys PSG On Instagram After Epic Champions League Comeback Win

Neymar is making sure Adrien Rabiot pays a heavy price for speaking too soon.
The Brazilian superstar used Instagram on Wednesday to mock his French opponent following the FC Barcleona’s unforgettable comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Rabiot shared this photo on Feb. 14 after PSG defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the series. He’s in the foreground with his fingers representing PSG’s seemingly insurmountable lead, and his PSG teammate Layvin Kurzawa is in the background bidding Barcelona a peaceful goodbye from the competition.
En direct du contrôle anti dopage avec mon Frero @kurzawa_20 💋💋! Promis on a pas pris de produits chelou 🤙🏼😁 ! Merci à tous le cœur est parisien 💙❤️ !! Belle victoire ce soir et belle ambiance 🙌🏼👌🏼.. sans oublier une bonne saint Valentin à tous les amoureux ❤️❤️ #paname #psg #lecoeurestparisien #aveclavolontéonpeutfairedegrandeschoses
Barcelona beat PSG 6-1 in the second leg. Afterward, Neymar spiced up Rabiot’s shot with some basic math. Here’s a screen shot from his Snapchat account.
As is the case in life, he who laughs last on social media undoubtedly laughs best. You can count on it.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer
