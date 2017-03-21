Barry Bonds Finally Returns To Giants; Home Run King Will Advise CEO, Represent Team

Share this:

Barry Bonds is going back to his baseball home after almost a decade away.

Major League Baseball’s home-run king joined the San Francisco Giants’ front office Tuesday as a special advisor to CEO Larry Baer, the team announced in a statement. Bonds left the Giants in 2007 upon his retirement and hadn’t had a formal role with the club since then.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry back home to the Giants,” Baer said, per The Associated Press. “As one of the greatest players of all-time, Barry’s contributions to our organization are legendary. He joins Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda and other distinguished alumni who help advise the club and we look forward to working with him again.”

Bonds, 52, initially will help coach Giants and their minor-league players at spring training. He’ll then represent the team at community events.

“I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity,” Bonds said. “San Francisco has always been my home and the Giants will always be my family. I look forward to spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community.”

Bonds served as the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach in 2016, but they fired him after last season.

Bonds won seven National League MVP awards and hit a record 762 home runs during his career. He was among the most high-profile snubs when the 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame class was announced earlier this year.

