Batmobile Great For Fighting Crime But Terrible At Drifting On Ice

The Batmobile has seen many upgrades and variations throughout the years, and just about every version has been an off-road warrior. It appears, however, Batman’s crime-fighting supercar also can be a bit of a handful.

In a video uploaded Wednesday to Car Throttle’s YouTube page, Alex Kersten takes a Lamborghini-powered Batmobile for a spin on a frozen lake. Provided by Saudi Arabia’s Team Galag rally team, the vehicle looks pretty incredible once Kersten gets it sideways, though it’s not easy to hold it in a slide.

To Kersten’s credit, he managed to get a pretty good feel for the Batmobile’s drifting abilities after a few tries. Plus, in his defense, the vehicle’s back end is particularly massive.

At the end of the day, this special-edition Batmobile ranks among the coolest versions of the iconic car we’ve seen. However, while Team Galag’s iteration might be cooler than the one set to appear in the upcoming “Justice League” movie, Chevrolet’s Lego variant probably is the best one yet.