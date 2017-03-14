Baylor Fires Football Assistant For Sending Inappropriate Texts To Teenager

When Baylor hired new head football coach Matt Rhule, the hope was that he could turn around a program plagued by allegations of sexual and domestic assault against many of its players.
But so far, the school already has had to fire two new football staffers for two different sexual scandals.
Baylor confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Monday that the university had fired associate director for football operations DeMarkco Butler. And KWTX-TV in Waco, Texas, reported it was because the 28-year-old Butler allegedly was sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager.
“DeMarkco Butler is no longer employed by Baylor University,” Baylor athletics department spokesperson David Kaye told USA TODAY Sports. “As a personnel matter, we have no further comment.”
The person who reportedly received the texts is considered an adult under Texas law.
Baylor has been under scrutiny for over a year now after reports of sexual misconduct and an outside investigation that found the football program was doing more to protect its players accused of sexual assault than their alleged victims. A Title IX lawsuit filed in January also alleged 52 acts of rape committed by 31 Baylor football players from 2011 to 2014.
Butler is the second staff member to be fired after former assistant strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington was arrested in a Waco prostitution sting in early February.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP