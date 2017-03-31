Believe It Or Not, Station Wagons Still Exist; Here Are Six Coolest

Share this:

When most Americans think of station wagons, their minds immediately go to the ugly vehicles from the 1980s and 1990s that had woodgrain body panels. While they’re no longer as common as they used to be, the wagons of today are far more appealing cars.

Only a select few manufacturers still have models in their lineups with the body style, as most are focusing instead on their crossovers. Yet even though the demand for wagons is waning, the automakers that do make them don’t do a half-hearted job.

Many wagons look just as good as — if not better than — their sedan counterparts, offer nearly as much room as many crossovers and still handle like a car, rather than an SUV.

Car buyers often overlook wagons when they’re shopping for a spacious family vehicle, but these six models are too good not to consider.

Volvo V60

Photo via Volvo

The S60 and V60 might be due for an update, but Volvo at least has kept the mid-size vehicles’ appearances up-to-date with various styling tweaks over the years. Considering how good both of these cars look, we think it would be a no-brainer to go for the one that has more interior space.

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Photo via Volkswagen

Admittedly, choosing between the standard Golf and the SportWagen isn’t as easy as with the aforementioned Volvos, as the hatch already has plenty of cargo room. One thing that could be a deciding factor for people is how compact they want their compact to be.

If you’re somebody who likes a car with minimal overhang that fits in tight spots, you’ll probably prefer the hatch; but if you think an extra foot or so of rear overhang makes almost no difference when parking, the wagon is the way to go.

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Photo via Volkswagen

If you decide you’re partial to the wagon, but want a car with more of a go-anywhere feel, the Alltrack would make more sense than the SportWagen. It offers the same amount of space, but with slightly different exterior styling and an increased ride height.

This obviously isn’t a vehicle you can take off-roading in the mountains, but if you’re heading down a dirt road on your way to a mountain, the Golf Alltrack will get the job done.

BMW 3 Series Sports Wagon

Photo via BMW

The 3 Series essentially is the benchmark for an entry-level luxury sedan. It offers all the technology you’d expect from a modern luxury car, as well as a driving experience that makes it worthy of the BMW badge. The 3 Series Sports Wagon only adds to that winning formula, increasing practicality without detracting from its attractive design.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon

Photo via Daimler

The E-Class is one of the only cars on this list that looks better as a wagon than as a sedan. Although the E-Class has similar taillights to its smaller sibling, the C-Class, the proportions somehow aren’t as appealing. However, Mercedes remedied that by extending the roofline.

Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Photo via Porsche

And the Panamera is the other car that on this list that’s better with a hatch. Since it went on sale, the Panamera always had a hideous back end. While Porsche admittedly fixed that problem with the Panamera 4, it still can’t compete with the appearance of the Sport Turismo. With a different body style, the Panamera no longer is a car we solely respect, but one we actually want.

Thumbnail photo via Porsche