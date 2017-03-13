Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

Share this:

The Boston Bruins take a two-game win streak with them on the road as they begin an important Western Canada road trip Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks probably will be the easiest test for the B’s on this trek.

Vancouver has lost seven of its last nine games. Most of those losses were a result of a lack of goal scoring, as the Canucks rank 28th in both goals scored per game and power-play percentage.

The Bruins have been hitting the back of the net quite a bit of late. They have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine games, led by first-line winger Brad Marchand, who leads the NHL in both goals and points since the calendar turned to 2017.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-26-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Riley Nash–Frank Vatrano

Peter Cehlarik–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (28-31-9)

Daniel Sedin–Henrik Sedin–Markus Granlund

Sven Baertschi–Bo Horvat–Reid Boucher

Joseph Cramarossa–Brandon Sutter–Drew Shore

Joe LaBate–Michael Chaput–Jayson Megna

Alexander Edler–Troy Stecher

Luca Sbisa–Philip Larsen

Ben Hutton–Nikita Tryamkin

Ryan Miller

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images