Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canucks Lineups

by on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 7:30PM
859

The Boston Bruins take a two-game win streak with them on the road as they begin an important Western Canada road trip Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks probably will be the easiest test for the B’s on this trek.

Vancouver has lost seven of its last nine games. Most of those losses were a result of a lack of goal scoring, as the Canucks rank 28th in both goals scored per game and power-play percentage.

The Bruins have been hitting the back of the net quite a bit of late. They have scored three or more goals in six of their last nine games, led by first-line winger Brad Marchand, who leads the NHL in both goals and points since the calendar turned to 2017.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (36-26-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Matt Beleskey–Riley Nash–Frank Vatrano
Peter Cehlarik–Dominic Moore–Jimmy Hayes

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (28-31-9)
Daniel Sedin–Henrik Sedin–Markus Granlund
Sven Baertschi–Bo Horvat–Reid Boucher
Joseph Cramarossa–Brandon Sutter–Drew Shore
Joe LaBate–Michael Chaput–Jayson Megna

Alexander Edler–Troy Stecher
Luca Sbisa–Philip Larsen
Ben Hutton–Nikita Tryamkin

Ryan Miller

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $6,200 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

