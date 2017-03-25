Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Islanders Lines

Share this:

The Boston Bruins face one of their biggest tests of the season Saturday night, and they’ll have to do it without their starting goalie.

Tuukka Rask is day to day with a lower body injury, and he didn’t travel with the B’s to New York for their showdown with the Islanders. That means backup Anton Khudobin will be in net as the Bruins try to keep pace with the Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams have 82 points, but New York officially passed Boston for the final playoff spot in the East thanks to its 4-3 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. The B’s now are three games behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-30-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Anton Khudobin

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-26-12)

Andrew Ladd–John Tavares–Josh Bailey

Anders Lee–Anthony Beauvillier–Josh Ho-Sang

Brock Nelson–Alan Quine–Jason Chimera

Nikolay Kulemin–Casey Cizikas–Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy–Adam Pelech

Calvin de Haan–Travis Hamonic

Thomas Hickey–Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images