Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines

The Boston Bruins are hanging on to a playoff spot, but they’ll need to right the ship if they have any hopes of playing in the postseason.

The B’s have lost three games in a row and are just 5-5 in their last 10 contests. They enter Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning just two points up on the New York Islanders for the second Wild Card spot.

Luckily for Boston, it’s undefeated against Tampa Bay this season, going a perfect 3-0. The Lightning are also expected to be without star center Steven Stamkos, so Thursday night’s matchup at TD Garden could be just what the doctor ordered for the black and gold.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-29-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Noel Acciari

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (34-29-9)

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn–Vladislav Namestnikov–Jonathan Drouin

Adam Erne–Yanni Gourde–Joel Vermin

Luke Witkowski–Gabriel Dumont–J.T. Brown

Victor Hedman–Jake Dotchin

Jason Garrison–Anton Stralman

Braydon Coburn–Andrej Sustr

Peter Budaj

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images