Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines

by on Thu, Mar 23, 2017 at 5:19PM
614

The Boston Bruins are hanging on to a playoff spot, but they’ll need to right the ship if they have any hopes of playing in the postseason.

The B’s have lost three games in a row and are just 5-5 in their last 10 contests. They enter Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning just two points up on the New York Islanders for the second Wild Card spot.

Luckily for Boston, it’s undefeated against Tampa Bay this season, going a perfect 3-0. The Lightning are also expected to be without star center Steven Stamkos, so Thursday night’s matchup at TD Garden could be just what the doctor ordered for the black and gold.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (38-29-6)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Noel Acciari
Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid
Colin Miller–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (34-29-9)
Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn–Vladislav Namestnikov–Jonathan Drouin
Adam Erne–Yanni Gourde–Joel Vermin
Luke Witkowski–Gabriel Dumont–J.T. Brown

Victor Hedman–Jake Dotchin
Jason Garrison–Anton Stralman
Braydon Coburn–Andrej Sustr

Peter Budaj

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of March 23, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $9,900 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN